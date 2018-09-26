Catholic World News

Judge approves bankruptcy settlement for Minnesota archdiocese

September 26, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: A federal bankruptcy-court judge has approved a settlement by the Archdiocese of St. Paul-Minneapolis that will offer $210 million in compensation to sex-abuse victims. The settlement would allow the archdiocese to exit from bankruptcy after a long and bitter court battle.

