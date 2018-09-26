Catholic World News
Drug traffickers open fire on parish church, school in Argentina
September 26, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: The attack took place in Rosario, a city of 1.3 million in north-central Argentina.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
