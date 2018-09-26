Catholic World News

September 26, 2018

» Continue to this story on La Nacion (Spanish)

CWN Editor's Note: The attack took place in Rosario, a city of 1.3 million in north-central Argentina.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!