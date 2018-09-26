Catholic World News

Pope, in message to China’s Catholics, defends agreement, pays tribute to ‘your constancy amid trials’

September 26, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “I am aware that this flurry of thoughts and opinions may have caused a certain confusion and prompted different reactions in the hearts of many,” Pope Francis said in a message to China’s Catholics. “Some feel doubt and perplexity, while others sense themselves somehow abandoned by the Holy See and anxiously question the value of their sufferings endured out of fidelity to the Successor of Peter.”

