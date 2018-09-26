Catholic World News

Kerala’s bishops rue media attacks on Church following rape charge against bishop

September 26, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops of the southwestern Indian state wrote that after “an accusation of sexual molestation is raised against a bishop of the Catholic Church, some with vested interests and some sections of the media have taken it as an occasion to implicate the Church and the bishops as a whole, without even having the investigation completed.”

