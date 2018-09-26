Catholic World News

In-flight press conference: Pope condemns sexual abuse, weighs in on China agreement

September 26, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis also spoke about persecuted Christians and told an Estonian reporter that “it is licit, reasonable to have an army to defend borders.”

