Clericalism has facilitated violence and abuse, Cardinal Marx tells German bishops

September 26, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Stating that “justice should be rendered to sexual violence victims,” the president of the German Bishops’ Conference said that “tackling sexual violence in the Church still demands our strong commitment.”

