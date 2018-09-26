Catholic World News

‘Bear witness as a holy people,’ Pope preaches to Estonia’s Catholics

September 26, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: As his apostolic journey to Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia drew to a close, Pope Francis celebrated Mass (video, Missal text) in Freedom Square (photograph) in Tallinn, Estonia.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

