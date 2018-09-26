Catholic World News

Pope hails Estonia as ‘land of memory and of fruitfulness’

September 26, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: On the last day of his 4-day apostolic journey to Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia, Pope Francis addressed civil authorities and members of the diplomatic corps (video) at the presidential palace (photograph) in Tallinn, Estonia. The nation of 1.25 million is 16% Orthodox, 10% Lutheran, and 0.4% Catholic, with the majority of Estonians professing no religion.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!