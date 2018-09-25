Catholic World News

Journalists charge Pope blocked abuse investigation involving British cardinal

September 25, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Two Vatican journalists have combined on an investigative report charging that Pope Francis put a halt to a Vatican investigation into charges of abuse lodged against the late Cardinal Cormac Murphy-O’Connor. The Pontiff reportedly summoned Cardinal Gerhard Müller, then the head of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, to demand an immediate end to the investigation in 2013.

