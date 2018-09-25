Catholic World News

Ranking Russian Orthodox prelate visits Fatima shrine

September 25, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Metropolitan Hilarion, the chief external-affairs spokesman for the Russian Orthodox Church, visited the Marian shrine at Fatima on September 24, during a two-day visit to Portugal.

