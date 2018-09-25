Catholic World News

Nuns who protested Indian bishop accused of rape report disciplinary warnings

September 25, 2018

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: In India, women religious who joined in public calls for investigation into a rape charge against Bishop Franco Mulakkal have received warnings from the hierarchy. One woman religious, who said she had been ordered not to join in further protests, told UCANews that she would appeal to the Pope.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!