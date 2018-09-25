Catholic World News

Current apostolic nuncio weighs in on unhappiness with Pope Francis

September 25, 2018

» Continue to this story on CNN

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Christophe Pierre, the current apostolic nuncio to the US, said, “At times our feelings are overwhelming, so instead of looking at reality as it is, you know, we judge reality from our own feelings, our resentments, our disappointments. And so, we say, ‘This Pope, I don’t understand him,’ and we dream about the other” (a reference to Pope Benedict).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!