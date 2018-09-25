Catholic World News
Finnish foreign minister survives no-confidence vote over pro-life views
September 25, 2018
Observatory on Intolerance and Discrimination
CWN Editor's Note: During a trip to Canada, Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini, a Catholic, took part in a pro-life vigil.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
