Hopes rise for release of US pastor being held in Turkey

September 25, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Andrew Brunson, a Protestant pastor from North Carolina, has ministered in Turkey since 1993. Imprisoned in 2016, he was released in July 2018, but is under house arrest.

