Church leaders shrug off Philippine president’s statement that ‘he is not a Catholic anymore’
September 25, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: The nation of 104 million is 83% Catholic, 5% Protestant, and 5% Muslim.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
