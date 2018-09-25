Catholic World News

Bangladesh’s cardinal links abortion, sexual abuse as violations of children’s rights

September 25, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Often we are more concerned about sexual abuse of children, but there are other aspects of the violation of children rights such as legalized abortion,” said Cardinal Patrick D’Rozario of Dhaka. “Protection of children must start from their birth in the mother’s womb and needs to include families, schools, the Church and the environment where children grow up.”

