Leading papal adviser analyzes agreement between China, Holy See

September 25, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Some have asked if it is acceptable that the authority to ordain bishops be ceded to the Chinese government,” writes Father Antonio Spadaro. “This question is posed incorrectly. The Church does not cede authority to ordain bishops. The history of the Church is rather to be considered as the history of the search for agreements with political authorities on the nomination of bishops.”

