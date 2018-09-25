Catholic World News

India: 3,000 villagers recall 10th anniversary of Odisha persecution

September 25, 2018

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: Some 100 Christians died, and 50,000 fled their homes, during a 2008 anti-Christian pogrom in the eastern Indian state of Odisha (Orissa). One 22-year-old religious sister recalled, “I saw my people brutally killed for their faith in Christ, but persecution in Kandhamal did not deter me. On the contrary, it pushed me to accept God’s calling.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!