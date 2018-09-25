Catholic World News

Chinese Catholics: hope and sadness at China-Holy See agreement

September 25, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “The worst thing about this agreement in my opinion, is the recognition of the seven excommunicated bishops,” one Chinese Catholic said. “They were chosen by the atheist regime against the will of Peter’s successor; some of them have lovers and children; some of them are loyal collaborators of the regime against the Lord.”

