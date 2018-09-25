Catholic World News

‘You fought the good fight’ during Soviet oppression, Pope tells Latvia’s elderly priests, religious

September 25, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Those of you who are present were subjected to any number of trials: the horror of war, then political repression, persecution and exile,” Pope Francis said in an address in Riga’s Catholic cathedral. Referring to the occupations of 1940-1990, he said that “neither the Nazi regime nor the Soviet regime could extinguish the faith in your hearts.” Yet “you, who devoted body and soul, who have given your life to winning freedom for your native land, now often find yourselves cast aside.”

