Let the music of the Gospel resound in your lives, Pope tells Latvia’s Christian leaders

September 25, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking at the Lutheran cathedral (once a Catholic cathedral) in Latvia’s capital city of Riga, Pope Francis noted the church’s historic organ as he called Latvia’s Christians not to look upon Christianity as a mere relic of the past, but instead to bring Jesus to “the postmodern society in which we live.”

