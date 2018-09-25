Catholic World News

Pope arrives in Latvia, encourages Latvians to build communion, treasure freedom

September 25, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis arrived in Latvia on September 24, the third day of his apostolic journey to Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. Latvia, a nation of 1.9 million, is 34% Lutheran, 25% Catholic, and 19% Orthodox.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!