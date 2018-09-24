Catholic World News

Patriotic Association promises to promote ‘sinicization’ of faith in China

September 24, 2018

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: China’s government-backed Catholic Patriotic Association has welcomed an accord between Beijing and the Holy See. The Patriotic Association released a statement vowing that it will “carry forward the principle of independence and the concept of the sinicization of religion while remaining on the path that leads to socialist society.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!