Vatican official: opponents of China pact are trouble-makers

September 24, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Marcelo Sanchez Sorondo, the chancellor of the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences, has dismissed critics of a Vatican-China agreement as “a little minority group of people, people who wanted to create trouble.” In an exclusive interview with the Chinese government-controlled Global Times, he said that China “observes the common good and it has proved its ability to great missions like fighting against poverty and pollution.” Earlier this year Bishop Sorondo said: “Right now, those who are best implementing the social doctrine of the Church are the Chinese.” He was in China this week for a conference on organ donation—a field in which he has praised Chinese leadership.

