Vatican-China pact includes good and bad: analysis

September 24, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: An AsiaNews editorial details the positive and negative aspects of the Vatican’s pact with China, based on the few available details. The government-approved Church will now recognize that Catholic bishops must be in union with the Holy See, but it is not clear what authority the Pope will retain in naming new bishops. The faithful are concerned that bishops who were illicitly ordained—and may have wives and children—may not be required to repent. And the accord makes no mention of government repression and persecution of Catholics.

