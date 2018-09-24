Catholic World News

Muslim leaders call for release of priest kidnapped in Niger

September 24, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Muslim leaders in Niger have joined in public calls for the release of Father Pierluigi Maccalli, an Italian missionary who was kidnapped last week. The abduction has been attributed to a jihadist group.

