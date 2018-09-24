Catholic World News

Nigerian priest dies after escape from kidnappers

September 24, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: A Nigerian priest who had escaped from kidnappers last week has died. Father Louis Odudu died at a hospital in Warri, in the country’s south, four days after his escape. The Fides news service reports: “The immediate cause of his death could not be ascertained, it was gathered that the incident was not unconnected with his abduction.”

