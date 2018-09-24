Catholic World News

Chicago cardinal removes priest who burned rainbow flag, orders psychiatric evaluation

September 24, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Chicago’s Cardinal Blase Cupich has removed from ministry a priest who burned a rainbow flag, and ordered the priest to undergo psychiatric evaluation. Father Paul Kalchik—who is himself a victim of sexual abuse—was ordered to leave his parish immediately, and threatened with arrest, just before he was due to preside at a wedding. The priest has reportedly gone into hiding.

