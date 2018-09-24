Catholic World News

German magazine dossier raps Pope’s handling of abuse complaints

September 24, 2018

» Continue to this story on Catholic Herald

CWN Editor's Note: The German magazine Der Spiegel has published an extensive, 19-page dossier on the handling of abuse complaints by Pope Francis, reaching back to his years as Archbishop of Buenos Aires. The report charges: “During Bergoglio’s time as cardinal, many of the abuse victims in Buenos Aires had turned to him for help; nobody was permitted access to him.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!