Dozens of Nigerian Christians drown in river attempting to escape Fulani attackers
September 24, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: The attack took place in Adamawa State (map) in eastern Nigeria.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
