Catholic World News
Indian bishop, accused of rape, interrogated in court
September 24, 2018
» Continue to this story on AsiaNews
CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Franco Mulakkal, 54, was appointed bishop of Jullundur in 2013.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!