Pope establishes new Chinese diocese

September 24, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Chengde (map) is a city of 450,000 in northeastern China. Within the boundaries of the new Diocese of Chengde, there are 3.7 million people, 25,000 of whom are Catholic. The new diocese has 12 parishes, seven priests, and 12 women religious.

