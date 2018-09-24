Catholic World News

Pope mourns Lithuanian victims of Soviet oppression

September 24, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis visited the Museum of Occupations and Freedom Fights, which commemorates the victims of oppression during the years of the Soviet occupation of Lithuania (1940-90, apart from the Nazi occupation of 1941-44).

