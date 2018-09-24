Catholic World News

Pope, at Sunday Mass, challenges Lithuanians to sacrificial service

September 24, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: On the second day of his apostolic journey to Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia, Pope Francis celebrated an outdoor Mass in Kaunas, Lithuania’s second-largest city.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!