Pope arrives in Lithuania, pays tribute to nation’s sufferings

September 24, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: At the beginning of his 4-day apostolic journey to Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia, Pope Francis encouraged Lithuanians to remember the sufferings of the past century and praised the nation for accepting people of different religions and ethnicities. Lithuanian, a nation of 2.8 million, is 77% Catholic and 4% Russian Orthodox.

