Catholic World News
Papal telegram following death of Vietnam’s president
September 24, 2018
» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office
CWN Editor's Note: Tran Dai Quang was president of the Communist nation from 2016 to 2018.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!