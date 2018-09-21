Catholic World News

Archbishop Chaput publishes critique of Synod working document

September 21, 2018

» Continue to this story on First Things

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Charles Chaput of Philadelphia has published a critique of the working document that will be the basis for discussion at the October meeting of the Synod of Bishop. The critique—prepared by a theologian whom the archbishop does not identify—says that the document is marred by a secular approach, giving short shrift to the teachings of the Church and the quest for holiness.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!