Cardinal Tobin: will not attend October Synod

September 21, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Joseph Tobin on Newark has announced that he will not participate in the October meeting of the Synod of Bishops. Cardinal Tobin, who was chosen by Pope Francis as a Synod delegate, explained that because of the impact of the sex-abuse crisis on his archdiocese, “I could not see myself absent for a month.”

