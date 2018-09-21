Catholic World News

Chinese Catholics have no say in Vatican negotiations, priest reports

September 21, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: As the Vatican nears an agreement with Beijing on the appointment of bishops, a priest in China reports to AsiaNews that the faithful in China have not been consulted in the negotiations.

