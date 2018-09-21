Cardinal Parolin defends deal with China
September 21, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin has defended the Vatican against charges that a deal with China, allowing the Beijing regime to appoint bishops, is a “betrayal.” Without naming Cardinal Joseph Zen, who had made that charge, Cardinal Parolin said: “There is no need to be drastic in condemning and rejecting.”
Cardinal Parolin said that the pact would be signed “in the not-too-distant future,” and Vatican sources told Reuters the signing could come next week. The terms of the agreement will not be made public.
