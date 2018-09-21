Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin defends deal with China

September 21, 2018

» Continue to this story on Reuters

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin has defended the Vatican against charges that a deal with China, allowing the Beijing regime to appoint bishops, is a “betrayal.” Without naming Cardinal Joseph Zen, who had made that charge, Cardinal Parolin said: “There is no need to be drastic in condemning and rejecting.”



Cardinal Parolin said that the pact would be signed “in the not-too-distant future,” and Vatican sources told Reuters the signing could come next week. The terms of the agreement will not be made public.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!