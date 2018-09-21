Catholic World News

Cardinal Zen says Secretary of State should resign for ‘betrayal’ of Church in China

September 21, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Joseph Zen has accused Cardinal Pietro Parolin of an “incredible betrayal” of the Church in China, and said that the Vatican Secretary of State should resign. “They’re giving the flock into the mouths of wolves,” Cardinal Zen said, regarding a pending diplomatic agreement between the Vatican and Beijing. He voiced his concern that many Catholics of the “underground” Church would reject the agreement and “make rebellion.”

