Former judge appointed to investigate New York archdiocese on abuse issues

September 21, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: New York’s Cardinal Timothy Dolan has appointed a former federal judge to investigate the handling of sex-abuse complaints by the archdiocese. The cardinal asked Judge Barbara Jones to “leave no stone unturned” in her investigation.

