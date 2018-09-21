Catholic World News

Background on Rome hospital as center of Papal Foundation dispute

September 21, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Crux news site provides a thorough backgrounder on the Immaculata Dermatological Institute, the hospital in Rome that became the focus of controversy when, at the prompting of Pope Francis, the Papal Foundation offered $25 million in funding for the troubled institution, despite objections by lay donors.

