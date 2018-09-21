Catholic World News

Wisconsin bishop retires from ministry, admits failure to report abuse

September 21, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Robert Morneau, a retired auxiliary of the Green Bay diocese, has announced that he is withdrawing from public ministry, acknowledging that he failed to report a sex-abuse incident in 1979. Bishop Morneau, who retired in 2013 and is now 80 years old, says that he will live out his life in prayer, particularly for abuse victims.

