Pope accepts resignations of 2 more Chilean bishops

September 21, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: In May, all 31 active Chilean bishops joined in a mass resignation; in June, Pope Francis accepted the resignations of four bishops. The Pontiff has now accepted the resignations of Bishop Carlos Pellegrín, 60, and Bishop Cristián Contreras, 71.

