Vatican conference participants issue message against racism, xenophobia

September 21, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The World Conference on Xenophobia, Racism and Populist Nationalism in the Context of Global Migration was organized by the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development and the World Council of Churches, in collaboration with the Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian Unity.

