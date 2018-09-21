Catholic World News
EU court orders pro-life activist to stop comparing abortion to Holocaust
September 21, 2018
» Continue to this story on AP
CWN Editor's Note: The European Court of Human Rights issued a unanimous decision in the case.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!