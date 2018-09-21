Catholic World News

Belarus: Orthodox body seeks autocephalous status

September 21, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Belarus, an Eastern European nation of 9.6 million, is 48% Orthodox and 7% Catholic. The Belarusian Orthodox Church is under the control of the Moscow Patriarchate; the much smaller Belarusian Autocephalous Orthodox Church is seeking autocephalous status—in effect, a canonically recognized independence from Moscow.

