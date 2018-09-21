Catholic World News

Pope appoints administrator for Indian diocese following rape charge against bishop

September 21, 2018

AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: On September 19, police in the southwestern Indian state of Kerala questioned Bishop Franco Mulakkal for seven hours.

