Pakistan’s religious minorities urge government to return to nation’s more tolerant founding vision

September 21, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pakistan, whose official religion is Islam, is the world’s sixth most populous nation (205 million). Over 96% of Pakistanis are Muslim.

